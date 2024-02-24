TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

