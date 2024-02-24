The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AES by 7.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 941,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 67,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AES by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,911,000 after purchasing an additional 693,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 167,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

AES Stock Down 0.1 %

AES stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $26.41.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.41%.

Insider Activity at AES

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.