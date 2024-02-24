The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Shares Down 13.4%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 161.50 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.05). 321,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 492,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.15 ($2.37).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The company has a market capitalization of £652.52 million, a P/E ratio of 626.92 and a beta of 1.29.

About The European Smaller Companies Trust

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

