The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAIN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of HAIN opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $865.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

