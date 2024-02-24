The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.78 Per Share

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.74. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $99.38 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $99.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

