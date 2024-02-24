The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair cut Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.02. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90.

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,105 shares of company stock worth $2,217,253. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

