Think Research (OTC:THKKF) Trading Up 51.3%

Think Research Co. (OTC:THKKF – Get Free Report) was up 51.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Think Research Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19.

Think Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Think Research Corporation provides knowledge-based digital health software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products portfolio comprises order sets that structures clinical pathway at the point of care; eReferrals that allows physicians to find and refer specialists directly from EMR systems; Digital Front Door, a patient engagement platform that enables healthcare organizations to provide access to care and health information through a single digital service window; VirtualCare, which allows clinicians and allied health professionals to replace in-person appointments with virtual visits; and eForms, a real-time analytics to track resident volumes, signature adherence, and compliance; and COVID-19 clinical tools, as well as clinical support tools for long-term care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Think Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Think Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.