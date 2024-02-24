Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

TDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tidewater by 2,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $72.92 on Friday. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

