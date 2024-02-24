Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.35.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWM

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Shares of TWM opened at C$0.87 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.83 and a 1 year high of C$1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$371.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.99.

In related news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.