Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.33. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 901,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,641,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

