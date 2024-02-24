Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Trading 0.9% Higher

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 1,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Touchstone Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares Increases Dividend

About Touchstone Bankshares

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Touchstone Bankshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. Touchstone Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

