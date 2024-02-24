Toyota Tsusho (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.18 and last traded at $60.18. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

Toyota Tsusho Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99.

Toyota Tsusho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Tsusho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Tsusho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.