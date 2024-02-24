Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTD. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $81.44 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.23, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

