TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TA. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. In related news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,400 shares of company stock worth $1,227,234. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta stock opened at C$9.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$9.16 and a 12 month high of C$13.97. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

