Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.
About Traton
Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers city buses, intercity and travel coaches, and heavy-duty vehicles for long-distance and distribution transport, as well as construction vehicles; vans, light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, and long-distance vans; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.
