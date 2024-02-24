Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $52.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

TCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

