Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCOM
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 183.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,588,000 after buying an additional 1,824,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,221 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Trip.com Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 153,781 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $7,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.