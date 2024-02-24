Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Shares of TCOM opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 183.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,588,000 after buying an additional 1,824,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,221 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Trip.com Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 153,781 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $7,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

