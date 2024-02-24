TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPVG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

TPVG stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 81,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

