Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $1.35 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading

