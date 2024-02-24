Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

