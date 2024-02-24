Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 14.1% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $262,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day moving average is $136.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

