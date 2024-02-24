Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.