U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHAL

U-Haul Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of U-Haul stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. U-Haul has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.09.

In other U-Haul news, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $192,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U-Haul

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam grew its stake in U-Haul by 429.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U-Haul in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About U-Haul

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.