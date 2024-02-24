UBS Group Downgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Neutral

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

SSRM stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $939.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042,120 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,352,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,214,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at about $29,214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,838 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

