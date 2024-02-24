UGI Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UGI in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for UGI’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UGI’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UGI has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in UGI by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -68.18%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

