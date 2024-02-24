Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

