Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Shares Up 0.3%

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.96. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Uni-Select Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom.

