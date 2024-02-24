United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UG

United-Guardian Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 55.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United-Guardian

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.