Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 36,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 94,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.949 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 46.96%. This is an increase from Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

