Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Valmont Industries worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 34.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 124,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,962 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 861.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 81,219 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.1% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $219.00 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $335.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.90 and a 200-day moving average of $229.52.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

