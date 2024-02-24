Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONE. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $231.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $173.49 and a 52 week high of $232.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

