Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). 32,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 73,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

The firm has a market cap of £42.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.15.

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 15 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

