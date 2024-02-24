Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.38% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

