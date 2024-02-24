Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Trading Up 0%

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $33.00. 21,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 20,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $90.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 10,705.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

