Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNT opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

