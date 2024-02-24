Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 242,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 245,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

The firm has a market cap of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

