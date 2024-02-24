Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Shares Down 4.9%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 4,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 11,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

