Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.04, but opened at $52.10. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wayfair shares last traded at $54.84, with a volume of 1,120,786 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.37.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,138,753.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,138,753.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,132.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,310 shares of company stock worth $3,852,316 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3,978.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 297,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $35,482,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 50.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3,144.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 304,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 294,877 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 3.32.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

