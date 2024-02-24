Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for RingCentral in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now expects that the software maker will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

RingCentral Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

