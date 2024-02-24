Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $111.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $128,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 849,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

