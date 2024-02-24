WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 target price on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC cut WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.03. The company has a market cap of C$907.65 million, a PE ratio of -189.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.29. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.94.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

