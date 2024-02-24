WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

WSBC opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.87. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WesBanco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 49,420 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,474 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 285,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

