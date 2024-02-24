Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $43.18. 354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

Whitbread Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21.

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.