Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Trading Down 0.5%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.07. 1,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.
Whitbread Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
