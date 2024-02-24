William Blair Comments on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

