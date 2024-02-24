William Blair Comments on Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cushman & Wakefield in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -57.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

