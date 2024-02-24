William Blair Weighs in on The Middleby Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $153.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,366,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

