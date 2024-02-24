Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $292.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $263.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.84.

NASDAQ WING opened at $338.83 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $343.29. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 144.18, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.52.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,899,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

