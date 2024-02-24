Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $340.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WING. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.84.

Get Wingstop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WING

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $338.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.52. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $343.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 101.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,721,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.