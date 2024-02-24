Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $340.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wedbush from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WING. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.84.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $338.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.63 and a 200-day moving average of $221.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $343.29.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Wingstop by 64.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

